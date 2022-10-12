HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County’s Trajdon Davis was crowned Home Team Friday MVP for week 8. He passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and also contributed 70 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. The Colonels took down Apollo 62 to 28.

“Feels great, very grateful, very thankful,” said Davis. “I’m thankful for all our men doing their jobs so I can go out there and make plays for our team. Our O-line’s taken a step forward. Our defense has always been really good. it’s our strong suit. We’ve been taking steps forward in offense. That’s really what pushed us forward to get all those points on Friday night.”

“The big thing with Trajdon is, he’s matured really fast,” said head coach Josh Boston. “He’s embraced it and you don’t really see any of that sophomore shyness stepping back. He’s really taken command as thing have grown and we expand things offensively.”

Trajdon won with 72.6% of the vote.