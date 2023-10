HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week eight Play of the Night nominees.

Nominee #1:

Mount Vernon quarterback Nicot Burnett hooks up with Nash Hostetter for the 80-yard touchdown.

Nominee #2:

Henderson County’s Max Thompson scrambles and finds his target for the first down.

Nominee #3:

Heritage Hills receiver takes handoff and stiff arms his way to a touchdown.

Nominee #4:

Jasper’s Carter Holsworth takes it 52 yards for the rushing touchdown.