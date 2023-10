HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week nine Play of the Night nominees.

Nominee #1:

Mount Vernon quarterback Nicot Burnett takes a QB keeper 30 yards for a touchdown.

Nominee #2:

Princeton’s Mater Cowan lays down the boom.

Nominee #3:

Mt. Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson fakes handoff and takes it 69 yards to the house.

Nominee #4:

North defender Kaleb Harris grabs ball out of the air and returns it for touchdowns