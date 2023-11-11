HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the Week 13 Play of the Night nominees. Watch the video and vote in the poll below for the top play you think should win.

Nominee #1: Noah Rhinerson of Owensboro Catholic gets a catch then shoves off a defender to score the touchdown.

Nominee #2: Owensboro’s Dereon Crowe makes a one-handed catch and gets in for the touchdown.

Nominee #3: North’s Cainen Northington rushes 51 yards for a touchdown.

Nominee #4: North Posey’s Colton Gardner breaks tackles to go 51 yards for a touchdown.