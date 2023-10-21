HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week 10 play of the night nominees.

Nominee #1:

Owensboro Catholic lineman, Major Pride, barrels his way into the end zone for a ‘Major Touchdown.’

Nominee #2:

Memorial quarterback Luke Ellsperman fakes it and takes it to the house for a 40-yd touchdown.

Nominee #3:

North Posey freshman Cade Mauck unleashes mock speed on the 58-yd touchdown run.

Nominee #4:

Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd links up with Michael Herren on impressive 25-yd score.

We apologize for the technical difficulties with the poll. We are working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.