HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week 10 play of the night nominees.
Nominee #1:
Owensboro Catholic lineman, Major Pride, barrels his way into the end zone for a ‘Major Touchdown.’
Nominee #2:
Memorial quarterback Luke Ellsperman fakes it and takes it to the house for a 40-yd touchdown.
Nominee #3:
North Posey freshman Cade Mauck unleashes mock speed on the 58-yd touchdown run.
Nominee #4:
Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd links up with Michael Herren on impressive 25-yd score.
We apologize for the technical difficulties with the poll. We are working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.