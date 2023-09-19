HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The winners on Home Team Friday usually consist of teams that play together, execute, and have a few exceptional plays that help wheel them to victory, and this week was no different.

With so many top plays, there could only be one winner. North Huskies running back, Cainen Northington caught a pass and shoved off a defender to take it to the house for the touchdown.

North got the win over Bosse, 48-16.

Northington and the Huskies take on Mater Dei on Friday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Reitz Bowl.