HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The winners on Home Team Friday usually consist of teams that play together, execute, and have a few exceptional plays that help wheel them to victory, and this week was no different.

With so many top plays, there could only be one winner. Gibson Southern Titans running back, Sean DeLong snagged a pass out of the air and made a man miss on his way to over 80% of the vote.

Gibson Southern got the win over Heritage Hills, 31-28.