HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Colonels backup quarterback, Max Thompson, received over 3,000 votes to win the week eight play of the night.

The young signal caller was almost taken down behind the line of scrimmage multiple times before gaining balance and finding his receiver for the first down.

Thompson came into the game for starter Tradjon Davis in the 56-28 blowout win over McCracken County last Friday.