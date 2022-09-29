MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Heading into the final month of high school football regular season, only a handful of our local teams are still undefeated. Mount Carmel falls into that category. Michael Brewer’s team is a perfect 5-0. The Golden Aces have been impressive so far, their average margine of victory – 44 points.

The offense has been stellar, the defense just as good. Brewer says he’s thrilled with the way his team is playing, but there is still a lot of football to be played this season.

“It feel pretty good,” said senior Cole Broster. “We started off the year a little rough but we got things going, got it figured out what we were doing and it’s been fun so far.”

“That starts with out defense for sure but it also starts up front on our offensive line,” said senior Blayne Sisson. “They carry our team in my eyes. Everybody talks to me about rushing yards, passing yards but at the end of the day it comes down to who has the better line. I mean yeah, I perform but that’s because of them.”

“We have a lot of returning skilled kids,” said head coach Michael Brewer. “Some guys that were used to winning and had a lot of experience and they’ve kind of shown up and done the things we’ve asked and that’s been a large part of why we’ve been so successful so far.”

Mount Carmel takes on Newton on Friday night on their home turf at the Snake Pit.