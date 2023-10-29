HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the Home Team Friday Play of the Night nominees for week 11:

Nominee 1

Daviess County quarterback Luke Floyd scrambles and takes it in himself for the touchdown.

Nominee 2

Memorial quarterback Luke Ellspermann tosses a lateral to Simon Schulz, then goes downfield to Dasmon Johnson for the touchdown.

Nominee 3

Owensboro’s Trevor Delacey places a perfect ball to Dereon Crowe for a touchdown.

Nominee 4

Southridge’s Yamil Arroyo with the strip sack of Jett Goldsberry and taking it to the house.