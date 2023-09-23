EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Every Friday night Avery Haynie leads North’s football team out onto the field at Bundrant Stadium.

Haynie was born with cerebral palsy and that may stop him from playing football, but not his love for it. North’s head coach, Joey Paridaen, said that it’s obvious.

“He and I share that passion for being out here and a part of the football team. That’s a really neat thing for him and our guys,” said Paridaen.

Haynie first became enthralled with football by playing the football video game, Madden.

“At the age of five he started playing Madden with his father. It took off from there and that is how he learned football,” said Haynie’s mother, Amanda Haynie.

One of Avery Haynie’s favorite parts is leading the team out at home games.

“It’s really fun coming out and being with the team and seeing the fans,” said Haynie.

Haynie will do anything he needs to help the team including giving a halftime speech. His halftime speech against Reitz had players like Alex Heck energized.

“We left the locker room roaring with energy based on one thing he said,” said Heck.

In that speech Haynie just told the Huskies to play their best with his electronic communication device. Haynie inspires the team in other ways as well.

“He’s obviously less fortunate than us, but he’s had the most energy out of everybody. It makes us play better I think with more energy and something to play for,” said Heck.

Avery’s mother said that this experience has been incredible for him.

“It’s made his life,” said Amanda Haynie.