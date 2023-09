DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County CB and RB won the week two MVP award.

Jarvis Starks-Scott had a rushing touchdown, a kickoff touchdown, and two pick six’s. All of that in one game may be hard to believe, but Starks-Scott said he knew it was possible.

“Anything is possible when you believe in the Lord and try to achieve goals,” said Starks-Scott.

The performance capped off a 55-28 win over Butler County.