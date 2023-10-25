MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Markezz Hightower won the Week 10 MVP with a six-touchdown performance against Owensboro. It was three rushing and three receiving. He also added 259 total yards on top of that.

The Maroons needed every one of those as they beat the Red Devils by one possession. Hightower tied his cousin’s Madisonville school touchdown record. He was ecstatic with his performance.

“They know I’m the man, and I’m always going to be the man,” said Hightower.

The running back is the first MVP winner for the Maroons this season.