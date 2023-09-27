Mt. Carmel, IL (WEHT) – Blayne Sisson is Home Team Friday’s Week 6 MVP.

The Golden Aces’ quarterback had 263 rushing yards with four touchdowns. In the air, Sisson added 179 more yards and one touchdown.

Sisson is the second player on this team to win the MVP this season. Sisson says that talent around him helped him excel this past week.

“Asher and Drew have been doing their job and taking the eyes off of me lately. It opened up some creases for me. I also keep going back to my offensive line. I’m so proud of them. They do a great job,” said Sisson.

This is Sisson’s second MVP award after winning one back in 2022.