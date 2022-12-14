NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — This year, we saw some of the best talent week after week on the Tri-State gridiron. We even were lucky enough to feature them on Friday nights on Home Team Friday.

Every week, there was one MVP chosen. Tonight, we celebrated those MVP’s at our end of the year banquet. The fans got to choose their favorite for the entire year.

From Castle High School, our MVP of the Year is Junior Wide Receiver Antonio Harris. He joined us Wednesday night for an interview.

In Week 13, he had 36 carries, 103 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns all in the first half. Congratulations to Antonio!