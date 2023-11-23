POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This week confidence levels are at an all-time high for the Vikings coming off a semi-state victory over Southmont. Now, the focus shifts to Saturday’s season finale.

“This could be my last week playing football ever and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of guys,” quarterback Liam Stone said. “I mean, honestly, these guys have been everything to me and we’ve spent so much time together.”

That time is as valuable as ever this week. Stone and his teammates have one common goal in mind: win a state championship for the first time in school history.

“We’ve all been dreaming about this since we’re kids,” wide receiver Jackson Graff said. “We’ve all been playing together. So the fact that we can be here together as a team playing for a state championship, it’s incredible. We can’t wait.”

The wait is almost over. But now is the time to lock in and use practice as a way to mentally, and physically, prepare for Saturday. The Vikings indoor facility is set to 70-degrees. The same as Lucas Oil Stadium. But it is natural to feel a little uneasy with an NFL stadium as your next destination.

“It’s really hard to settle in,” Graff said. “I mean, we we didn’t expect to be here. And the fact that we’re here, we got to prepare for it. Now, practicing indoors.”

“The nerves will really start to show as soon as we get there and everyone realizes that we’re playing at Lucas Oil. But right now I feel like everyone is really totally get to realize that yet. But it’s going to be a shock once they see where we’re at.”

Head coach Waylon Schenk has not been in this position before with the Vikings but it does not mean he is any less prepared than those that have. That is why he is helping the team prepare to the best of his ability.

“You know, I’ve had some advice for some coaches who’ve been up there about the indoor playing indoors is different,” Schenk said. “All the kids and how they how they breathe and whatnot. So we do our best getting ready for it. And, you know, we do it Saturday.”

The last time the Vikings had a chance to win state was 2005. For those counting, that was before many players on the roster were even born. But many that were alive are beaming with hope that this will be the team to get the job done.

“These kids I’ve never seen in their lifetime,” Schenk said. “So, you know, being able to get this community back there, I think means a lot, especially this senior class. And, you know, I think the community’s really looking forward to it. They rally behind it. You know, my phone’s ringing off the hook, text messages, phone calls all week, and it’s been awesome. But now we have to settle in to play football.”

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.