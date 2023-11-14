POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Since the start of the season, North Posey has had a clear vision of their goals for the season. So far the Vikings have earned both sectional and regional championships and now they have an opportunity to win semi-state as they prepare for Southmont.

The ultimate goal for every high school team is to win a state championship, but not many get as close as the Vikings have this season but also understand they can’t overlook Southmont because of their record.

“They’re going to rely heavily on the run game and they’ve they’ve used that to get to where they’re at,” explained North Posey head coach Waylon Schenk. “I know sometimes the record can be deceiving, but they are they are legit. A really good football team and well deserving to be in the two aa state or semi-state”

For senior quarterback Liam Stone, he and other seniors know how difficult this game will be but always felt this would be their best year to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“Southmont got a really good running back,” said Liam Stone. “We just got to stay level, watch a lot of film and come to practice every single day. We’ve grown up together. I’ve been working since a very young age and we knew we’ve always known that this year was going to be our year,” he added.

Left tackle Cole Kullen says they have to continue to work together and need their community’s support.

“I mean we’re tight as a group,” stated Kullen. “We know our our strengths it’s really awesome.” “Just seeing everybody want to come and come to the game and just be there, it’s really great.”

One of the keys to their success this season is the fact that this team returned 21 of 22 starters from last season who have been through the highs and lows together.

“It just started with managing expectations,” said coach Schenk. “Opening part of the season was we knew you know, inside these walls here in North Posey that we had a shot of making a really deep run,” Schenk added. “We’re kind of flying under the radar, which we liked but at the same time, we just wanted to focus on one week at a time, get a little bit better each week in practice and our guys bought into that.”