INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Going into this morning’s championship game, North Posey had never won a state championship in school history. While they have not been to a state championship game since 2005, Fort Wayne’s Bishop Luers had been most recently in 2020 and has 11 titles, seven since the turn of the century.

The Vikings kept it close in the first half, but the Knights were much more skilled in the 40-3, North Posey loss.