HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – O’Ryan Curry rushed for four touchdowns and 182 yards in Southridge’s week nine win over Forest Park.

Curry said doing it right before playoffs was extra special.

“It definitely feels good going into sectionals with a big win like that and having a good game helps my confidence in the postseason when playing a bunch of other good teams,” said Curry.

Curry also credited his offensive line.

“Whenever the blocking is perfect, it makes me feel like I can do whatever I want to,” said Curry.

Curry is the second Southridge player to win it, right after Noah Wright.