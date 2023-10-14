MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – When Union County’s running back, Jarren Johnson tore his ACL last year, things did not look good. The young back would sit out his entire sophomore season while recovering.

Head coach, Derek Johns, said he knew Johnson watching the rest of the year from the sidelines was tough on him.

“I knew when he was watching us on that run last year, it was hurting him,” said Johns.

That pain turned into stardom, as Johnson is now averaging, 175 rushing yards and over three touchdowns per game. Johnson is doing it all with it being his first time at quarterback. Coach Johns said that originally was not the plan going into the season.

“The plan wasn’t to keep him there. It was just a wrinkle,” said Johns.

But in that week one game, Johnson had over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns and stayed at the helm.

Now the Braves are a perfect 8-0. All that has come off a major injury. Johnson said that toughest part of the recovery was mentally.

“Keeping my mind right was the hardest part. Therapy was pretty tough, but I just pushed my way through it,” said Johnson.

His athletic trainer, Jamie Burgess, said she had to make sure he was recovering safely.

“I had to hold the reigns back, because he was ready to do things a lot sooner than it was safe to do,” said Burgess.

While coming back in this fashion may be surprising to some, it’s not to his team.

“Ever since first grade, he wanted to be here. He’s been watching and looking up to these guys. It didn’t surprise me that he came back so quickly and is having the year he’s having,” said Johns.

Now Johnson is passing it forward. He is mentoring another Union County athlete that tore his ACL. Johnson is proof that coming back stronger is possible with good character.