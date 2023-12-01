LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Despite Owensboro Catholic’s 53-48 loss to Mayfield in the KHSAA 2A state championships, the Aces still managed to pull off an incredible performance. This is due largely in part to the impact and legacy of this season’s senior class on the program, especially Player of the Year William “Tutt” Carrico.

At one point, the Aces were down 20 points in the game, but giving up isn’t in their DNA and Carrico as one of the main players helping to wheel his team back into the game. Tutt says that this was a game that he and his brother Vince have prepared for since they were kids.

“We came this close…Me and Vince, when he was a seventh grader and I was in eight grade, it was our dream. And I’ve dreamt about this day every day; whenever times get hard…I work harder and push myself.”

Tutt finished with 11 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Head Coach Jason Morris understands just how much Tutt has meant to this program.

“Tutt is the hardest working player I ever coached,” says the coach. “He may be the hardest working player I ever coach because I don’t know that you can work harder, pound for pound…He is the best football player in this state and he proved that tonight.”

Brady Atwell threw for 514 yards for the Aces in the state championship and over 300 of those yards went to Carrico, as Tutt broke the record for most receiving touchdowns in a season. “That’s my brother, I always have his back,” says Atwell.

From Tutt, to Mitchell Sims, Carson Lewis, Kaiser Frick and the rest, Coach Morris knows how special this senior class was for the program.

“(I’m) proud of the senior class, but not just the senior class, the entire Catholic community,” says the coach. “Our football programs are in good shape right now, and we’ll be back.”