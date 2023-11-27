OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic is looking to make history this weekend as they prepare for the Kentucky 2A State Championship against the Mayfield Cardinals.

Aces head coach Jason Morris just wants his team to approach this game like any other.

“Take it all in and be happy about where we’re at, but at the same time not complacent,” said coach Morris. “We’ve got to make sure that the kids are going into it like every other week, with the thought of winning the game.”

The team is full of many leaders including Tutt and Vince Carrico, Brady Atwell, Noah Rhinerson and Mitchell Sims just to name a few and for Tutt he knows his team understands what is expected of them and now it’s just about executing.

“We came we came every day to practice prepared and ready and when the time came, we took it,” explained Tutt. “State championships have to be taken, you don’t win them, you take them, so that’s what we came to do last week and that’s what we can do this week,” Tutt added.

For Atwell, he believes everyone on their team knows their role and when every person does the job that is expected of them, the Aces always have a great opportunity to be successful.

“So I’ve got to be a leader,” said Atwell. “I’ve got to do my job and everybody else has to do their job. The seniors and juniors have really taken control of the team this year, and it’s our team,” he continued. “We’re going to end the season how we want to end it as long as we come out and do our job. I feel like we have a really good chance of winning state.”

Any team that makes it to the state championship is a great team and has shown what they are capable of but the Aces say they didn’t come all this way for a consolation prize.

“They deserve to be there, but they’re not better than us,” Tutt stated. “We’re going to be ready, and we’re going to be ready to do business.”

Mayfield has four-year starter at the quarterback and loves to pick up yardage in the run game but coach Morris believes in his defense and knows they will be up to the task of what is asked of them.

“Our defense is ready,” stated coach Morris. “We’ve been really good for the past two seasons actually, and have stepped up to the plate and we know that our defense is going to have to be locked in and we’re going to have to hold them down as much as possible,” he explained.

As these players prepare for the biggest game of their career many reflect back on just how far they’ve come.

“It’s what a kid dreams of,” Atwell said. “As a little kid playing peewee ball to middle school ball, and now we’re here, in this moment, can’t take it for granted.

Owensboro Catholic will face Mayfield for the KHSAA 2A State Championship on Friday at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky. Kickoff is slated for 4p.m. ET/CT.