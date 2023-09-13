HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Home Team Friday week four MVP is Southridge’s Noah Wright.

Wright shined with a punt and kick return touchdown. He also caught a third in the end zone and on defense he came up with an interception.

Wright credits his teammates for the returns.

“Me being back there, they don’t have a thought. They block for me and I just run into the open gap. They pretty much do all the work for me,” said Wright.

With those explosive plays comes momentum which Wright hopes the team can take for the future.

“Turnovers and having those explosive plays is really good for us. Hopeful that comes with us when we play Gibson next week too,” said Wright.

The next game for the Raiders is at Gibson Southern at 6:30 on Friday.