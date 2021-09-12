VOTE: Week 4 Home Team Friday MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It's not the season finale the Otters nor their fans would've wanted. After holding a playoff spot for much of the season and finishing with the second-best record in the Frontier League, the Otters missed the playoffs thanks to their league-leading division rivals Florence Y'alls.

Otters general manager Travis Painter says the league decided to limit the playoffs to division winners amid travel concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Painter says the league will likely revisit that over the offseason.