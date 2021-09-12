VOTE: Week 4 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 4 Home Team Friday MVP!

Your nominees are:

Kris Hughes (Union County) 331 yards, five total touchdowns (two receiving, two special teams, one rushing)

Christian Schafer (Princeton) 236 yards, six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing)

Ray Brodie (Memorial) 243 yards, two touchdowns

Dalton Reidford (North Posey) 160 yards, three total touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, and River Snodgrass have already won this season.

