VOTE: Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP!

Your nominees are:

Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon)- 14-20, 252 total yards (180 passing, 72 rushing), 13 carries, five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing)

Brady Allen (Gibson Southern)- 13-14, 272 yards, five touchdowns

Connor Agler (Memorial)- two punt return touchdowns

Joe Humphreys (Daviess County)- 10-19. 261 total yards (110 yards passing, 151 yards rushing), six total touchdowns (two passing, four rushing), two rushing two-point conversions

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, River Snodgrass, and Christian Schafer have already won this season.

