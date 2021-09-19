VOTE: Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT)- Bullet holes and boarded up windows now serve as a reminder of the chaotic scenes that unfolded in a quiet neighborhood in New Harmony Saturday evening.

According to police, what started out as a welfare check on Short St. quickly escalated after a suspect, later identified as former New Harmony Town Marshal and reserve deputy Paul Wiltshire, began shooting at police. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham called the incident that left deputy Bryan Hicks with critical injuries and Wiltshire also injured "the unthinkable."