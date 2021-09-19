VOTE: Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP!
Your nominees are:
Nicot Burnett (Mt. Vernon)- 14-20, 252 total yards (180 passing, 72 rushing), 13 carries, five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing)
Brady Allen (Gibson Southern)- 13-14, 272 yards, five touchdowns
Connor Agler (Memorial)- two punt return touchdowns
Joe Humphreys (Daviess County)- 10-19. 261 total yards (110 yards passing, 151 yards rushing), six total touchdowns (two passing, four rushing), two rushing two-point conversions
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey Pierre, Sean DeLong, River Snodgrass, and Christian Schafer have already won this season.