At Honest Abe Roofing Evansville, we perform exceptional roofing services to ensure that your Evansville home is protected. We are not just selling roofs, we are selling you the opportunity to Never Roof Again. Typically, the lifecycle of a roof is 15-20 years, but with Honest Abe, we guarantee that each roof we install will last a lifetime. We use an Executive Collection of products and an Executive Installation Process to ensure that every single roof is properly installed and built to last.

Honest Abe Roofing Evansville offers services including:

Roof installations, maintenance, and repairs

Gutter installation, maintenance, and repairs

Insulation inspections

Emergency 24/7 roof repair services

OUR EXECUTIVE COLLECTION OF ROOFING PRODUCTS

Strong, Durable & Reliable Roofing Materials

At Honest Abe Roofing, we want to be sure we are providing the best possible roofing systems, and that starts with using only the best possible products. We provide a variety of options for our roofing systems to accommodate every home. Our shingles come in many different sizes, shapes, colors, and finishes, so we guarantee we can create the perfect roofing system for you. Whether you are looking for a sleek metal look or a traditional asphalt roof, we have got you covered. Our Executive Collection is made up of products that are all of superior quality because our roofs are built to last.

Premium Roofing Products we offer include:

ROOF ASSURANCE GUARANTEE

We are confident in our ability to provide you with the perfect roof, which is why we offer various guarantees for every one of our customers. After installing one of our premium roof systems, we will give you 365 days to “test drive” it. If for any reason you are not satisfied with the performance of your roof, we will promptly address and correct the problem. If you are still not comfortable with your decision to keep the roof after we have addressed the issue, we will remove it and give you a 100% refund—however, we are confident that will not happen. Your satisfaction is very important to us, and we will do whatever it takes to give you the perfect roof.

Our Customer Care Representatives are available 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, to address any questions, comments, or concerns you may have. Let us take care of your roofing services so that you can rest easy knowing that your home is protected.