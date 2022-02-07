Gov. Pritzker shows new hopes for budget proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker is hoping to freeze the gas tax for a year under his new budget proposal. The proposal would also suspend the grocery tax, and property tax relief would come in the form of a rebate.

If approved by the legislature, all three would go into effect for a year. In his budget proposal, Gov. Pritzker pointed out the state’s surplus of over $2B dollars, and said he feels it’s time to give something back to Illinois citizens.

“This is real relief for families across Illinois. If we can do more, we will do more,” says Gov. Pritzker.

However, some in Illinois think it sounds too good to be true, and some businesses are worried that cutting the gas tax could hurt state projects in the future.