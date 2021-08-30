Illinois House and Senate redrawing political maps

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois House and Senate are redrawing the state’s political maps three months after they drew the last versions.

Democrats said in May that the maps they passed on a party-line basis would be accurate, but Republicans say that delayed census data shows major flaws in that map. Now they’re getting out pens and drawing new lines after the deadline set in the state constitution.

The new revisions could have major implications for a pending court case and will influence which party has the upper hand in elections for the next decade.