Illinois house to review Capitol artifacts for offensive depictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House task force will review artifacts in the state Capitol for their depiction of historical figures with racist or other objectionable traits. House Speaker Chris Welch on Wednesday announced the Statue and Monument Review Task Force.
The review follows last summer’s removal of a Capitol statue of Stephen A. Douglas. Douglas was a influential U.S. senator whose rivalry with Abraham Lincoln fueled Lincoln’s rise. But revelations that Douglas profited from slavery damaged his image.
Like other U.S. cities, a commission recently recommended 41 Chicago monuments for review in an effort at “racial healing and historical reckoning.”