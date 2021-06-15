Illinois Senate fails to pass in-state college sport betting bill

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Senate failed to pass a bill allowing in-state college sports betting.

The bill did not even come up for a vote in the senate on Tuesday, after passing with wide bi-partisan support in the house. A compromise was to allow gambling on in-state college sports, but bets could only be made in person at a casino. It would have allowed college athletes to report any sort of harassment from people who bet on their games.

The bill could still come up for a vote during a veto session in November.