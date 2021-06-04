Pritzker signs redistricting maps

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s budget proposal. But the “pain,” the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases which the Democrat predicted would follow last fall’s amendment to generate more income tax revenue, which voters defeated, hasn’t materialized. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed three new maps outlining new districts for the Illinois General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and the Cook County Board of Review.

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” said Pritzker. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

The Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group. Building on that law, the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 promises that redistricting plans will be crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power. According to Pritzker, the maps signed into law meet those requirements to adequately preserve minority representation and reflect the diversity of Illinois.

The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by U.S. Census’ American Community Survey. In addition, the General Assembly held more than 50 public hearings statewide.