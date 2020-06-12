2020 Illinois State Fair canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- The State of Illinois announced it will join Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa and cancel its 2020 State Fair amid concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Du Quoin State Fair has also been canceled.

This marks the first time Illinois has canceled its state fair since 1945, when it was canceled due to World War II. The news comes just over a month after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said it was “highly unlikely” the Illinois State Fair could happen this year.

Officials say the 2019 Illinois State Fair and the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair attracted more than 600,000 visitors last year. The 2021 Illinois State Fair is scheduled for August 12-22, with the 2021 Du Quoin State Fair scheduled for August 27- September 6.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

LATEST POSTS