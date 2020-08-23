3 Illinoisans named to state’s Outdoor Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) — Three more people are being inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for boosting conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation says the three individuals will be honored next year at a gala in Chicago. Foundation officials say the three men, Mike Conlin of Auburn, Jim Smith of Morris and Bob Wilkins of Shorewood, have “set the pace on conservation leadership for years.”

The Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized Illinois residents for their contributions to preservation and support of the outdoors since 2002.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: