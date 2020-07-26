Bribery scheme implicating Madigan revives term limits talk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal deal in which utility giant ComEd will pay a $200 million fine to settle an investigation into a bribery scheme at the state Capitol has implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan, but he’s not been charged with wrongdoing.
Madigan’s been in control for 3 1/2 decades. So it’s natural that term limits should again enter the reform discussion. Advocates say limits on leaders’ terms could prevent the entrenchment that aided Madigan’s alleged involvement.
Other reformers say such corruption needs a broader approach. They say evidence that term limits alone won’t change anything is in Ohio, where House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested last week on bribery charges.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- LIVE: John Lewis crosses Selma bridge one last time
- Concert held to raise funds for Chloe Randolph Organization
- Annual “Backpack Bash” helps families prepare for school year
- FBI monitoring Gibson County missing person case
- COVID-19 testing coming to Tell City