Tentative contract reached for Cave-In-Rock Ferry

UPDATE: A tentative contract agreement means the ferry will remain in service. Read that story here.

ORIGINAL POST:

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill (WEHT) Cave-In-Rock Ferry service will stop indefinitely Tuesday night at 10 p.m. The ferry operator says service will not continue until a new, 2-year contract is signed for funding the ferry service.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is jointly funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation through the Ohio River Ferry Authority. Closure of the ferry means dozens of daily commuters will face up to an extra 75 minutes of driving time for a trip from Cave-in-Rock to Marion, KY, via the Shawneetown Bridge.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)