Committee investigating Madigan will meet again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After a new stack of documents The Special Investigative Committee that is looking into ties between House Speaker Michael Madigan and a Federal bribery investigation into the utility company Commonwealth Edison will meet again December 14th.

This will be the committee’s third meeting since the committee was formed in early September. This time, the committee will focus on a trove of new documents from ComEd.

“Today, the Special Investigating Committee received more than 100 documents from Commonwealth Edison which had been requested by both Democrats and Republicans – documents which underlie the deferred prosecution agreement and were previously obtained by federal investigators. In the interest of transparency, I have requested all documents be posted on the committee’s page on ilga.gov. It’s clear that a full, honest reading of these documents shows that associates of ComEd assisted with job recommendations for people from both parties, both chambers, and multiple branches of government,” Chairman of the Committee Representative Emmanuel “Chris” Welch said in a statement along with the announcement.

Federal Investigators brought criminal bribery charges against four people involved in the investigation last week, including Michael McClain, a lobbyist and longtime Madigan confidant.

Madigan still claims no wrongdoing, and intends to run for Speaker of the House again when the House votes in January.

So far, 18 Democrats in the House of Representatives said they will not be voting for Madigan, which would leave him short of the sixty votes needed to hold on to the gavel for another term.

