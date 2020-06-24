Conservative organization suing Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker over group restrictions

(WEHT)- The conservative Liberty of Justice Center is suing Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on behalf of the Right to Life group.

The group wants to have larger meetings during phase four of Gov. Pritzker’s reopening plan. Phase four, which is scheduled to begin Friday, would allow up to 50 people to gather together.

