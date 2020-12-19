Documentary on U of Illinois missing scholar now available

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A documentary about a University of Illinois scholar from China who was abducted and killed two years ago is now playing in virtual theaters.

The (Champaign-Urbana) News-Gazette reports director Jiayan “Jenny” Shi said she wanted to turn the attention to Yingying Zhang and her family, given that much of the news coverage was about her disappearance, the investigation, her killer and the trial.

The film has been played this year virtually at the Chicago International Film Festival and DOC NYC, among several others. It will also soon be played in China. Zhang’s disappearance received even more attention in her home country than it did in the U.S.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

