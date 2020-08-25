Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar plans to vote for Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WEHT)- Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, a Republican, says he’s planning on voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden for President.

I just think you need a person that is basically a good person, a person that’s going to tell the truth, person is going to try to bring people together, person’s not going to blame everybody else for the problems Jim Edgar

Edgar is far from the only Illinois Republican to support Biden. Former Illinois Congressman and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood also bucked the Republican Party to support Biden.

Edgar says he cannot support what he calls Trump’s unrelenting style as an agitator. However, Illinois Republican National Committee member Richard Porter says “If you cannot support President Trump, you’re probably not a Republican.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

