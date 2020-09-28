Former Madison County postal worker charged with stealing mail

MADISON CO, Il (WEHT) Tia M. Taylor of Alton, Illinois has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee.
According to the indictment, in July Taylor stole four packages addressed to Godfrey residents from the Godfrey post office, where she worked as a clerk.
Her arraignment is scheduled for October 8.
Taylor is the second postal employee charged in September with stealing mail in the Southern
District of Illinois. Athens A. Shorey of Cobden, Illinois was indicted earlier in September with
taking mail from the Carbondale post office back in May.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Evansville City Council meets to discuss proposed amendment
- Hello Beautiful Boutique customers demand answers
- Western Kentucky schools go back to in person learning
- Evansville man arrested on parole warrant and numerous drug offenses
- Princeton Community High switching to virtual due to growing numbers of students and staff in quarantine