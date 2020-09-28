Former Madison County postal worker charged with stealing mail

MADISON CO, Il (WEHT) Tia M. Taylor of Alton, Illinois has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee.

According to the indictment, in July Taylor stole four packages addressed to Godfrey residents from the Godfrey post office, where she worked as a clerk.

Her arraignment is scheduled for October 8.

Taylor is the second postal employee charged in September with stealing mail in the Southern

District of Illinois. Athens A. Shorey of Cobden, Illinois was indicted earlier in September with

taking mail from the Carbondale post office back in May.

