Fourth person charged in murder of Olney teenager

OLNEY, Ill (WEHT) The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32 of Olney, with three counts of first degree murder by accountability and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder for his role in the September 6 murder of Kyle Johnson.

Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital where he died.

Boatman is alleged to have shot Johnson and conspired with three others in the young man’s death.

Tara Haws, 33 of Olney; Rick Meador, 18 of Olney; and a 16-year-old female of Olney were also charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Haws, Meador, and Boatman are being held at the Richland County Jail with a bond of $1 million. The female juvenile is currently being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Illinois State Police have not released any additional information.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

