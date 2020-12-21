Galesburg girl collects scrap metal to buy gifts for kids in need

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, the Mayfield family chooses 4 angel tree children to support, but this year, 8-year-old Baylie wanted to go above and beyond.

“Me, my dad, and my sister, we always go out and pick two girls and two boys, and my father usually pays, so I wanted to do it this time,” Baylie said.

Her father Eric exposed her to selling scrap metal after getting rid of some on their own property.

Baylie didn’t want to stop there, and now she’s collecting metal every weekend to help more kids.

“I know that it’s going to a good cause, and the kids that we’re it for are less fortunate than us,” Baylie said.

Her idea has been a hit with the community. Dozens of people have messaged the Mayfields offering their own scrap metal, and now Baylie is able to help more people than she ever thought was possible.

“Having 38 angels come in from one family is outstanding, it’s almost 10 percent of our total kids that we had to fill for,” Salvation Army Galesburg Director of Operations Meghan Templeton said.

Baylie is already making plans to help even more angel tree kids next year.