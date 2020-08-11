Governor no longer required to appear in circuit court for hearing

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Supreme Court granted Governor Pritzker a victory in his ongoing legal battle with State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) on Tuesday, putting a hold on Bailey’s recent effort to put Governor Pritzker in jail.

The state Supreme Court put a stay on Bailey’s most recent order, which means Pritzker no longer has to appear in a Clay County circuit court on Friday for a hearing. Bailey’s lawyer asked the judge to hold Pritzker in contempt of court.

Bailey won an initial court battle in April in the Clay County Circuit Court when a judge said the Governor’s emergency Coronavirus orders exceeded his constitutional powers. Several other circuit courts have not agreed with that assessment and have allowed the Pritzker administration to continue issuing executive orders related to COVID-19.

Bailey’s lawyer, Tom DeVore, used a legal stall tactic to keep the case stuck in Clay County, effectively blocking the Illinois Attorney General from seeking an appeal. DeVore later filed a flurry of separate lawsuits challenging the Governor’s executive orders on behalf of businesses. The Supreme Court’s motion also consolidated the separate challenges from businesses who declined to comply with the state guidelines.