Governor Pritzker announces $245 million in grants for businesses and communities impacted by COVID-19

CHICAGO, Il. (WEHT) Governor JB Pritzker announced the latest in a series of grants available for small businesses in Illinois still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 as well as communities affected by civil unrest. The second round of the Business Interruption Grants program offers $220 million in funds for small businesses. Applications will be made available Thursday.

Applications for Rebuild Distressed Communities program will also be available in the coming weeks. This program will provide $25 million in funding to communities with damages related to civil unrest. This program also supports new investments in economically distressed communities. Application information for the second round of funds can be found on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website at Illinois.gov/dceo.

Grants will range from $5,000 to $150,000. For profit and nonprofit businesses that had $20 million or less in in revenue in 2019 are eligible to apply. The losses faced by any business receiving a BIG award must exceed the amount of the award.

For more information on programs available for businesses and communities, please visit DCEO’s website.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)

