Illinois addiction programs get $36 million federal grant

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials plan to use a $36 million federal grant focused on opioid addiction to support treatment through hospitals, health centers and community programs.

The money was awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said it will also be used for programs focused on prevention and overdose response, along with expanding treatment options for abuse of methamphetamine and cocaine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)