Illinois agency launches study of gambling addiction

CHICAGO (AP) — A state agency is launching a one-year study on gambling addiction in Illinois and treatments that are available. Results from the report will be used by the Illinois Department of Human Services to help direct future strategies to prevent problem gambling and increase access to treatment and services.

Money for the roughly $500,000 effort is coming from revenue from the state’s gambling tax and money set aside from the 2021 fiscal year budget.

Among other things, researchers will look at populations that are vulnerable or marginalized.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

