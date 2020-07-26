Illinois Art Station set to develop new site to display work

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — The head of an Illinois nonprofit organization that has offered art experiences to nearly 3,000 youths and their families says it is developing a permanent location to showcase pieces independently as the group transitions away from Illinois State University.

Since beginning in 2018, the Illinois Art Station has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington and Normal public libraries.

Executive Director Laura Jaster told the Pantagraph that the organization hopes to provide a creative outlet for children who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

