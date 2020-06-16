Illinois attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is self-isolating on the advice of his doctor.

Raoul announced the test results Tuesday, saying he was tested a day earlier after experiencing symptoms. Raoul, a former state legislator, is a first-term Democrat who won office in 2018. In a statement he says he is fortunate “to be otherwise healthy.”

Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has been falling and the state has been taking gradual steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders.

