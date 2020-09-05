Illinois campaign on driving fatalities wins award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Life or Death Illinois” campaign has received recognition from a national association.

The American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials awarded the campaign its Excel Award, honoring communications work. Fellow state departments of transportation determine the winner.

The campaign began in 2018, aiming to reduce injuries and deaths tied to motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat-belt use and work zones. It also focuses on impaired and distracted driving.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

