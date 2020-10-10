Illinois changes online reporting of child abuse, neglect

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois agency responsible for investigating child abuse has updated its system for accepting online reports of neglect and abuse.

Leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services said the changes include clearer instructions and fewer necessary clicks, aiming to reduce the amount of time required to complete abuse reports.

The updated system also puts reports of abuse or neglect directly into the agency’s case management system.

Officials said that can improve investigators’ efficiency.

The department’s Acting Director Marc Smith says making online reporting easier is critical during the coronavirus pandemic since children are less likely to be seen by adults outside their home.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)